Democracy Day: FG declares Friday, June 12, public holiday

The federal government has declared Friday, June 12 as a public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, announced this on Monday in a press release signed by Georgina Ehuriah, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2018 declared June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day, in place of May 29, the anniversary of the inauguration of the Fourth Republic, which since 2000 had been marked as Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

Mr Buhari made the change in honour of the memory of Moshood Abiola, who won the June 12, 1993 election that was annulled by the military regime of Ibrahim Babangida.

Mr Abiola eventually died in detention on July 8, 1998, while being held for declaring himself president over the annulled poll.

He commended the heroes of democracy for their dogged determination and sacrifice which eventually birthed Democratic Governance in Nigeria.

Ogbeni Aregbesola called on all Nigerians to continue to cherish these selfless efforts and collaborate with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration to ensure the realization of the democratic ideals which these Patriots fought for, even at the cost of their lives.