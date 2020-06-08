Rape: Police to strengthen Gender-Desk Units, Juvenile Welfare Centres across Nigeria

Related News

In response to the rising reported cases of rape and sexual abuse in Nigeria, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the strengthening of Gender-Desk Units and the Juvenile Welfare Centres (JWCs) across the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by the police spokesperson, Frank Mba, after Mr Adamu, on Monday, unveiled new operational guidelines for the police and other law enforcement agencies on COVID-19 prevention and enforcement duties.

According to him, the step is part of measures to foster a more harmonious relationship between the police and members of the public, deepen respect for the rights of citizens, provide a new set of policing tools for tackling emerging crimes such as domestic violence, rape, child molestation and other incidents of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

“The IGP notes with concern, increase in reported cases of domestic violence, rape, defilement, cybercrimes etc linked with the COVID-19 restrictions,” Mr Mba said.

He noted that the unfortunate incidents have prompted the introduction of the operational guidelines which will help to adequately coordinate and reshape the conducts of police officers and other law enforcement agencies on the frontline of operations in the enforcement of the COVID-19 prevention orders.

“It will also serve as a standard code of conduct for police officers in similar operations in the future.”

“Consequently, the IGP has also ordered the strengthening of the Gender-Desk Units and the Juvenile Welfare Centres (JWCs) across the country and the deployment of investigative assets to deal with gender related offences.”

Accordingly, the Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and Commissioners of Police in Zonal and State Commands as well as heads of Police Departments/Formations have been directed by the IGP to make the guidelines part of departmental briefings and lectures.

These operational guidelines will serve as a training manual in all police training institutions, Mr Mba announced.

Rising cases

The past couple of weeks was filled with horrendous tales of young girls being raped across the country. PREMIUM TIMES reported the cases of Vera Omozuwa in Edo State and Barakat Bello in Oyo State, both of whom died from the assault.

This paper also reported how a 12-year-old girl in Ajah, Lagos, was raped by four masked men in her home.

These cases sparked outrage on social media platforms with clamour for a stiffer punishment from activists and concerned Nigerians.

In fact, a coalition of civil society organisations and human rights activists simultaneously held a peaceful protest in the Federal Capital Territory and Lagos demanding a state of emergency to be declared on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Nigeria.

The protest, which took place at the police headquarters in both cities, was aimed at calling the attention of the law enforcement agents to ensure diligent prosecution of offenders.