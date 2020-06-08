Lawyers berate Buhari, reject excuse for not confirming Justice Dongban-Mensem

Related News

Some constitutional lawyers have said President Muhammadu Buhari’s reason for the delay in confirmation of Monica Dongban-Mensem as the President of the Court of Appeal is baseless.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the presidency claimed the confirmation was stalled because relevant security agencies are yet to conclude her screening.

Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari’s spokesperson, in a statement on Sunday, said Mr Buhari was not a ‘rubber stamp’ and would await relevant security clearance before confirming Mrs Dongban-Mensem for the position.

“In the specific case of the Acting President of the Court of Appeal, Her Lordship Justice M. S Dongban-Mensem, the statutory regulatory time of her acting period has not lapsed,” Mr Shehu wrote.

“This is not about ethnicity or religion. It is about security and law enforcement agencies being allowed to complete their work. Nobody should seek to stampede the President in carrying out his constitutional duty in this respect,” he added.

Mr Buhari had approved that Mrs Dongban-Mensem continues in her position in acting capacity for another three months despite the National Judicial Council (NJC) recommending she be confirmed as the substantive appeal court president.

The president’s refusal to confirm her substantively for the position of appeal court president has been criticised by many Nigerians who allege that it is one of the nepotistic moves of Mr Buhari.

Last week, a retired colonel, Abubakar Umar, accused President Buhari of putting Nigeria in danger by his “undue preference to some sections of the country over others” in national appointments.

“May I also invite the attention of Mr. President to the pending matter of appointment of a Chief Judge of the Nigerian Court Appeal which appears to be generating public interest,” Mr Umar wrote in an open letter published by PREMIUM TIMES.

“As it is, the most senior Judge, Justice Monica Dongban Mensem, a northern Christian, is serving out her second three-month term as acting Chief Judge without firm prospects that she will be confirmed substantive head.”

Baseless

Lawyers who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday stated that there is no such thing as ‘security screening’ for the confirmation of the president of the Court of Appeal.

Human rights advocate and senior lawyer, Femi Falana, noted that all clearances have been done before the NJC recommendation of Mrs Dongban-Mensem.

“Is there provision for security clearance for a judge or a lawyer that wants to become a judge? What security? It is not in the constitution. Before you appoint a judge, before the name goes to NJC, you would have done all these security clearance- before recommending to the president.”

Corroborating Mr Falana, a lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, described the president’s defence as an insult on the sensibilities of Nigerians.

“That is an insult on Nigerians. It is an insult on the sensibilities of the Nigerian people. Security clearance is unconstitutional.

“The moment the NJC has cleared the acting president of the court of appeal and forwarded her name to the president, all issues relating to her eligibility were settled. It does not lie in the mouth of the security agencies to say she is qualified to be the president of the court of appeal or not,” Mr Effiong added.

According to him, it is an assault on the rule of law for the President to insist that the Acting President needs to be cleared by security agencies. “This is another sinister attempt to disintegrate the decision of the Judiciary. What he has done is despicable.”

Commenting on the stance of the constitution, he said: “when the post is vacant, someone should be appointed to act for three months before a substantive appointment is made. That vacancy is not supposed to be a ritualistic thing because the constitution clearly states that only if an immediate substantive appointment cannot be made.

“It is despicable for the Presidency to say that security could not clear her in three months and it extended to another three months, assuming the clearance is constitutional. Even the President of Nigeria has not gone through such security clearance,” he told our reporter.

An Osun-based lawyer, Yemi Abiona, said the excuse by the presidency is strange as the appointment of the president of the Court of Appeal cannot be compared to other regular appointments by the executive arm.

“The implication is that the president does not trust the recommendation of the NJC and that means her name will not be forwarded to the National Assembly for confirmation,” he said.

Festus Ogun, a legal expert and rights activist, told PREMIUM TIMES that there is more to the claim by the presidency.

“The excuse of security checks is lame. Whatever security reasons that would stop her from being the president of the Court of Appeal should have stopped her from being a Justice of the Appeal Court in the first place,” he said.

“There is more to the excuse that the president is not saying and that is not good for our democracy,” Mr Ogun said.