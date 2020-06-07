FG invites 41 senior civil servants for permanent secretaries examination

The Office of the Head Of Service of the Federation has invited 41 senior civil servants, who have been shortlisted for the positions of permanent secretaries in the federal ministries, for the next round of examination.
In a letter dated June 6, the director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, I.A. Mairiga, said the oral interview will hold on June 8 at the office of the Head of Service of the Federation in Abuja.
“Following the conduct of the ICT Proficiency Test for the appointment of Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service on June 4, 2020. I am directed to invite the following 41 shortlisted candidates to the oral interview and interactive session. The examination number of candidates are as follows:
1. FCS/PSE/05/2020/001
2. FCS/PSE/05/2020/005
3. FCS/PSE/05/2020/009
4. FCS/PSE/05/2020/014
5. FCS/PSE/05/2020/015
6. FCS/PSE/05/2020/026
7. FCS/PSE/05/2020/027
8. FCS/PSE/05/2020/033
9. FCS/PSE/05/2020/036
10.FCS/PSE/o5/2020/039
11.FCS/PSE/05/2020/041
12.FCS/PSE/05/2020/045
13.FCS/PSE/05/2020/048
14.FCS/PSE/05/2020/049
15.FCS/PSE/05/2020/050
16.FCS/PSE/05/2020/051
17.FCS/PSE/05/2020/058
18FCS/PSE/05/2020/060
19.FCS/PSE/05/2020/062
20.FCS/PSE/05/2020/063
21.FCS/PSE/05/2020/064
22.FCS/PSE/05/2020/067
23 FCS/PSE/05/2020/069
24 FCS/PSE/05/2020/071
25 FCS/PSE/05/2020/079
26 FCS/PSE/05/2020/083
27 FCS/PSE/05/2020/086
28 FCS/PSE/05/2020/087
29 FCS/PSE/05/2020/093
30 FCS/PSE/05/2020/101
31 FCS/PSE/05/2020/106
32 FCS/PSE/05/2020/112
33 FCS/PSE/05/2020/116
34 FCS/PSE/05/2020/118
35 FCS/PSE/05/2020/119
36 FCS/PSE/05/2020/124
37 FCS/PSE/05/2020/128
38 FCS/PSE/05/2020/130
39 FCS/PSE/05/2020/139
40 FCS/PSE/05/2020/143
41 FCS/PSE/05/2020/158
Examination
The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, in a circular in May fixed June 1, 4, 8 and 9 for an examination to pick 16 new permanent secretaries for the Federal Civil Service.
Accreditation and registration of candidates were to start on May 11, according to the circular, and end on May 22.
READ ALSO: Jigawa gets new Head of Service, 12 permanent secretaries
The circular dated May 6, 2020, and marked HCSF/CMO/AOD/012/VI/ 32 was addressed to heads of ministries, departments and agencies.
The first stage of the examination, which is on relevant public service and policy issues, held on June 1.
The second stage, an Information and Communication Technology assessment test, held on June 4 and was only open to candidates shortlisted from the first stage.
The May 6 circular also showed that those shortlisted from the second stage would take part in the final oral interview/interactive session with a broad-based panel of experts and practitioners on June 8 and 9.
According to Punch Newspaper, the Head of Service of the Federation said only officers in the mainstream of the Federal Civil Service who attained the substantive rank of director on Salary Grade Level 17 on or before January 1, 2018 and had updated their records on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System verification portal are eligible to sit for the examination.
The HOS also said that to be eligible, such officials must be from Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Cross River, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara States and should not be retiring from service earlier than on December 31, 2021.
The last time permanent secretaries were appointed was in December 2019 when the federal government approved the appointment of nine new permanent secretaries.