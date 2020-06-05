Activist Martin Obono arrested over critical tweet against police

Nigerian Lawyer and activist, Martin Obono.
A Nigerian activist, Martin Obono, has been arrested.

Mr Obono was arrested in Abuja and taken to the Wuse Zone 3 police station. He was still there at the time of this report.

His phones were taken away from him as he awaited interrogation.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mr Obono, a lawyer, was arrested over a tweet he posted two days ago accusing the police of trying to undermine a rape case his client reported.

“Five days ago, my clients reported a rape case. The suspect used Police to turned the case on its head and got the Ladies detained the girls in same cell with men. I was livid. It didn’t end there, they asked them to bring a level 14 civil servant, C of O to surety their bail,” he wrote on Twitter, then, on his handle, @martobono.

Efforts are ongoing to get official reaction from the police.

Details later…

