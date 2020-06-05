Edo Governorship: APC seeks public verification of aspirants’ records

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced its intention to subject personal records submitted by its aspirants for the Edo governorship election to public verification.

Six aspirants have so far submitted the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms sold for N22.5 million each.

A statement issued by the party’s spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Friday identified the incumbent, Godwin Obaseki; a former chief of staff and secretary to the Edo state government, Osagie Ize-Iyamu; a former Minister for Works, Chris Ogiemwonyi; a former deputy governor, Pius Odubu; Matthew Iduoriyekemwe and Osaro Obaze, as the aspirants.

The party says seeks to ensure “due diligence and transparency in the screening exercise and learning from our recent shocking experiences, we are determined to avoid any lapses in the process.”

“Therefore, we are making the submitted information and documents of the governorship aspirants available to our party members and the public for verification of claims and to support the screening panel with information or any objection to the claims contained in the submission by the aspirants,” the party noted.

The party has slated Monday and Tuesday for the public to visit its national secretariat in Abuja and Benin, the capital of Edo State, to assist in “scrutinizing the information, credentials and documents provided by the governorship aspirants” and raise objections where necessary.

The party recently lost its victory in Bayelsa to the main opposition, PDP, on the grounds that party’s deputy-governor elect, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, presented false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in aid of his qualification for the November 16 governorship election in the state.

The Supreme Court also ordered that INEC should immediately declare the PDP governorship candidate, Diri Duoye, who had the highest number of lawful votes and geographical spread the winner of the election.

As a result of the shocking legal defeat, many of the party leaders faulted the Adams Oshiomhole-led national working committee of the party for overlooking such loopholes which cost them the oil rich state.

The party has slated its screening appeal for Friday June 13, while its primary election and election appeal will hold on June 22 and 24 respectively.

Meanwhile, the controversy around the NWC adoption of direct mode of primary continues to linger.

Despite the objection of Edo APC factional chairman, Anselm Ojezua, to the mode of primary, Mr Oshiomhole-led NWC said there is no going back on its decision.