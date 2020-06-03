Dbanj, Perruzi accused of rape

Nigerian singer and socialite, D'Banj.
Nigerian singer and socialite, D'Banj.

Two Nigerian entertainers, Dapo Oyebanjo aka Dbanj, and Tobechukwu Okoh aka Peruzzi are currently enmeshed in different rape allegations made on Twitter on Wednesday.

The allegations surfaced days after the death of of 22-year-old Uwa Omozuwa, an undergraduate who was allegedly raped and attacked inside a church premises and died days later at the hospital. The #justiceforuwa hashtag has trended for days since her death was made public.

Not only are Nigerians on Twitter taking a stand against rape, but they are also urging victims of rape to speak out.

On Wednesday, a talent/model scout, Benjamin Ese, alleged that Dbanj raped his friend two years ago.

Not disclosing the friend’s name, Ese wrote that his friend had attended a party in Lagos and was sighted by Dbanj who wanted her. He went on to reveal how she was allegedly raped by the musician.

The allegation is coming a day after Dbanj strongly condemned rape on his Instagram page.

The Koko Master joined the campaign against sexual violence and demanded justice for rape victims in an Instagram post.

Ese challenged the singer and said he had no right to speak against rape having performed the act in the past.

He said Dbanj offered the friend in question money in exchange for sex, and she refused.

According to him, the incident happened in a hotel in Victoria Island. He said Dbanj collected the spare key of the girl’s hotel room from the receptionist and allegedly raped her in there.

Although he did not mention the name of his friend, he said she decided to keep quiet after the incident because of the stigma.

Dbanj was yet to respond to the allegation at the time of this report.

Peruzzi too

Peruzzi, who is signed on to Davido’s DMW, has responded to a rape allegation leveled against him by a lady identified as Princess.

Princess, who tweeted from the handle @Jayamah22, alleged that the singer raped her in 2012, despite dating her friend at the time.

She narrated that she went with her friend to the singer’s house and ended up sleeping there, which allegedly led to her being raped. Princess admitted she was young and naive but added that it was no excuse for him (Peruzzi) to take advantage of her.

Perruzzi has denied the allegations on Twitter.

He tweeted, “MY NAME IS OKOH TOBECHUKWU, I HAVE NEVER AND WILL NEVER BE A RAPIST.”

Peruzzi, who is not a stranger to controversies, was accused by a UK-based singer, Daffy Blanco, of rape earlier in the year.

Blanco said she did not press charges against Peruzzi because of DMW lawyer whom she identified as Bobo.

See some reactions to the latest allegations against the singers below.

https://twitter.com/MorrisBaker_/status/1268199933657702407?s=20

