Dbanj, Perruzi accused of rape

Two Nigerian entertainers, Dapo Oyebanjo aka Dbanj, and Tobechukwu Okoh aka Peruzzi are currently enmeshed in different rape allegations made on Twitter on Wednesday.

The allegations surfaced days after the death of of 22-year-old Uwa Omozuwa, an undergraduate who was allegedly raped and attacked inside a church premises and died days later at the hospital. The #justiceforuwa hashtag has trended for days since her death was made public.

Not only are Nigerians on Twitter taking a stand against rape, but they are also urging victims of rape to speak out.

On Wednesday, a talent/model scout, Benjamin Ese, alleged that Dbanj raped his friend two years ago.

Not disclosing the friend’s name, Ese wrote that his friend had attended a party in Lagos and was sighted by Dbanj who wanted her. He went on to reveal how she was allegedly raped by the musician.

The allegation is coming a day after Dbanj strongly condemned rape on his Instagram page.

The Koko Master joined the campaign against sexual violence and demanded justice for rape victims in an Instagram post.

Ese challenged the singer and said he had no right to speak against rape having performed the act in the past.

He said Dbanj offered the friend in question money in exchange for sex, and she refused.

According to him, the incident happened in a hotel in Victoria Island. He said Dbanj collected the spare key of the girl’s hotel room from the receptionist and allegedly raped her in there.

Although he did not mention the name of his friend, he said she decided to keep quiet after the incident because of the stigma.

Dbanj was yet to respond to the allegation at the time of this report.

Peruzzi too

Peruzzi, who is signed on to Davido’s DMW, has responded to a rape allegation leveled against him by a lady identified as Princess.

Princess, who tweeted from the handle @Jayamah22, alleged that the singer raped her in 2012, despite dating her friend at the time.

She narrated that she went with her friend to the singer’s house and ended up sleeping there, which allegedly led to her being raped. Princess admitted she was young and naive but added that it was no excuse for him (Peruzzi) to take advantage of her.

For so long I've kept this to myself but I have decided to speak out due to the boldness of Daffy Blanco & other rape victims. Let's expose these rapist for who they are, they have no right to take advantage of us. #SayNoToRape #SayNoToRapist #SurvivingPeruzzi — Princess (@Jayamah22) June 3, 2020

So one time in 2012, I can't really remember the date and the month

But I accompanied a friend "Aisha" to 1004.

And as at then, I think she had a thing with Peruzzi, I accompanied her there, we spent a night that day and I happened to stay in the same room with Aisha and Peruzzi — Princess (@Jayamah22) June 3, 2020

I tried to tapping my friend to wake up so she'd understand what was going on but she was too fast asleep.

So then I went to the parlour,

and he came out and I had to tell him to leave if not I was going to create a scene. — Princess (@Jayamah22) June 3, 2020

He obliged and went back to the room and for some time he didn't come out again.

I left the parlour upstairs and went downstairs to the main parlour

so I could sleep on the chair, I couldn't sleep in the other rooms cos it was occupied with his other friends he had over — Princess (@Jayamah22) June 3, 2020

When I was already fast asleep,

thinking he was just making advances and all, me saying "NO" maybe he got the message.

Being deep asleep and I felt someone trying to unbuckle my pants and then I woke up — Princess (@Jayamah22) June 3, 2020

And I'm like "YOU CAN'T DO THAT IT'S WRONG" that is when we started struggling and he was "PRESSING ON MY NECK"

Telling me I should chill and likes me, all this kind of shit and I'm like

Yo! "I'M NOT INTERESTED" — Princess (@Jayamah22) June 3, 2020

At that point struggling was very stressful, you know he tore my PANT and then he did what he did, He raped me. — Princess (@Jayamah22) June 3, 2020

I was too naive to know that I was meant to go for test, i was too scared of going to the police because as at then my parents didn't know I was in Lagos so I was scared to come out with the news

and ithe whole story of him raping me. — Princess (@Jayamah22) June 3, 2020

I've kept this inside me for over 8 years now and I finally feel a bit of relief speaking out. I hope my story would encourage more suppressed rape victims to speaker out, no matter the situation you find yourself no one has any right to rape you! — Princess (@Jayamah22) June 3, 2020

Perruzzi has denied the allegations on Twitter.

He tweeted, “MY NAME IS OKOH TOBECHUKWU, I HAVE NEVER AND WILL NEVER BE A RAPIST.”

Peruzzi, who is not a stranger to controversies, was accused by a UK-based singer, Daffy Blanco, of rape earlier in the year.

Blanco said she did not press charges against Peruzzi because of DMW lawyer whom she identified as Bobo.

See some reactions to the latest allegations against the singers below.

I am not trying to say that the rape accusation against peruzzi or Dbanj is true but many people out here calling them liars make me understand why many rape victims decide to stay mute… — Mo (@militant55) June 3, 2020

Just Look At the Gender we are fighting for!!! 🙆‍♂️ E. B. Things o!! Danny PERUZZI Dbanj Lucifer Twitter NG Ejikem pic.twitter.com/VlqoehxH76 — J O (@InsideLife76) June 3, 2020

Dbanj came to the hotel to collect extra key of room he didn’t pay for 😂 Someone should accuse Falz first I want to see something 😂 — Otunba (@ogbenioloyede) June 3, 2020

But this Dbanj rape story is somehow sha. Hotel gave him the key to someone’s room ? How did he know the room she was in ? I’m confused abeg #StopRapingWomen pic.twitter.com/LUxdyRsq20 — Wande (@blaCCMajek) June 3, 2020

When Brymo said tagging everyone making it, having more importance and progress now is the new trend after he was accused of rape himself.

You all came for his head and tagged him "insensitive."

Now that Peruzzi & Dbanj are in the same false rape allegation you don shif post. — Upcoming Bill Gates (@FavoredSinner) June 3, 2020