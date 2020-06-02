JUST IN: Buhari meets AfDB president Adesina

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the president of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Mr Adesina, who previously served as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, is facing allegations of corruption at the bank and is being investigated.

He denies the allegations and had earlier been cleared of the claims raised by a whistleblower group, but the United States, the bank’s second-largest shareholder, has called for an external probe.

The Nigerian government and other African leaders have been rallying support for Mr Adesina who is seeking a second five-year term.

The argue that the bank should stick with its internal rules of dealing with such complaints and not invite an external investigator as requested by the U.S.