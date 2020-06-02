FG directs senior officers, workers on essential services to resume work

The Federal Government has directed officers on Grade Level 14 and above including those on essential services to resume work on daily basis with effect from June 2.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Folasade Yemi -Esan, made this known in a statement signed by the Director of Information in her office, Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, on Tuesday in Abuja.

“To this effect, concerned officers are hereby directed to report to work daily; Monday through Friday from 9 a. m. to 2p. m. daily.

“The officers are to ensure full compliance with the directives and advice on the prevention of the COVID -19 pandemic.

“These measures include maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing and /or sanitising of hands and wearing of facemasks, ” she said.

Mrs Yemi-Esan also advised heads of Minitries, Departments and Agencies to limit the number of visitors they receive to the barest minimum and ensure that the visitors complied with safety and health advice/ directives.

She also advised Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers to abide by the guidelines and advice on preventive measures contained in earlier circulars.

