Coronavirus: Second phase of eased lockdown to last for four weeks – Official

The second phase of the gradual easing of the lockdown in the country will last for an initial period of four weeks, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has said.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on April 27 announced the gradual easing of a five-week lockdown in FCT, Lagos and Ogun state.

The lockdown was eased to a nationwide night curfew (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) from May 4 to May 17.

The first phase of the lockdown was subsequently extended by two weeks which elapses by midnight today.

Mr Mustapha while speaking at the daily Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing, on Monday, said the commencement of the second phase was approved by President Buhari.

“The PTF submitted its recommendations and the President has approved the following for implementation over the next four weeks spanning 2nd – 29th June, 2020, subject to review.

“Cautious advance into the second phase of the national response to COVID-19,” he said.

As of June 1, Nigeria has recorded 10,162 cases of COVID-19. Of this, 3,007 have been successfully treated and discharged and 287 deaths have been recorded

Data application

Mr Mustapha, who is also the chairman of the task force, said the country is ready to allow science and data to determine its advancement into the second phase.

“Nigeria is ready to allow science and data determine her cautious advancement into the second phase of the eased lockdown for a period of four weeks.

“Application of science and data to guide the targeting of areas of on-going high transmission of COVID-19 in the country,” he said.

He also said the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.

“This is still a fight for life and our advancement to phase two does not mean that COVID-19 has ended,” he said. “It is still potent and highly wasteful of human lives. I implore all Nigerians and corporate citizens to take responsibility and play the expected role.”