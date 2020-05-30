Buhari reconstitutes NNPC board

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
This was announced in a statement by presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina on Thursday.
The reconstitution followed the expiration of the term of the board members appointed in 2016.
Members of the new board are: Mohammed Lawal (North West), Tajudeen Umar (North East), Adamu Mahmood Attah (North Central), Senator Magnus Abe (South South), Dr Stephen Dike (South East), and Chief Pius Akinyelure (South West).
The new board will be in place for three years.
