NDDC shuts down operations, directs officials to go into self-isolation

The Niger Delta Development Commission [Photo Credit: Nsima ekere]
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) hurriedly shut down its operations on Thursday.

The NDDC, through an internal memo announcing the shutdown, directed all its workers to go into self-isolation for two weeks, creating an impression of a COVID-19 scare within the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“All activities in the Commission including ongoing matters are hereby shut down for the time being

“The Head Security is by this memo directed to work out modalities to ensure the safety and security of the Commission while Director, Administration is requested to fumigate and decontaminate the entire offices and premises in the headquarters during the period,” the memo said.

The sudden closure of the NDDC headquarters has been attributed to the reported death of the acting director of finance in the commission, Ibanga Etang.

The NDDC is yet to issue a statement on Mr Etang.

The commission has been on the spot lately over allegations of massive corruption.

