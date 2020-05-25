FG establishes 12 research ‘centres of excellence’ in Nigerian universities

TETFUND
TETFUND

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of the first set of 12 TETFund “centres of excellence”, two in each of the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

The first set of the institutions, which will focus on research in science-based disciplines, will be hosted by federal universities.

The Director, Physical Infrastructure Development, TETfund, Buhari Mikailu, said in a statement that those in state universities, polytechnics and colleges of education will follow in subsequent years.

“The focus areas of the Centres of Excellence, in line with contemporary practice in the more competitive economies and technologies, are mainly in science-based disciplines,” he said.

“The approval, which came upon the recommendation of TETFund Board of Trustees (BOT) and endorsement of the Honourable Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, is to signify a major paradigm shift in favour of Research and Excellence in our Universities, but also demonstrate that Federal Government has decided to directly establish and fund Centres of Excellence besides the ones funded by the World Bank, being the African Centres of Excellence (ACE),” he said

He said details of the operations and guidelines for the inaugural TETFund Centres of Excellence will be issued by the Fund.

In a separate statement, the Director, Public Affairs, TETfund, Ngoba Briggs, said the organisation is also sponsoring simulation, research and training centres in Colleges of Medicine.

“The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has directed, consequent to the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari, for the funding of six medical simulations, research and training facilities in Colleges of Medicine (one per geo-political zone) in the country through TETFund.”

She said the facilities should include the provision of Molecular Science Laboratories with capacity for testing and diagnosis of COVID-19, Lassa Fever, and related viral diseases.

“The Honourable Minister emphasized that besides ongoing research work in response to COVID-19 and similar diseases through the TETFund National Research Fund (NRF), the research community of the Federal Ministry of Education should undertake any other sundry contributions in support of the commendable efforts of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) in responding to the threat of COVID-19 in Nigeria,” she said.

According to her, the minister commended the initiatives of TETFund in providing a special research grant window towards treatment or vaccine against COVID-19.

READ ALSO: TETFund ‘querying’ institutions for low quality projects – Official

“Additionally, he assured the Fund that the Federal government will continue to support relevant research aimed at addressing national challenges and needs,” she said.

The Tertiary Education Trust fund was established by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2011 to disburse, manage and monitor education tax to government-owned tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

TETFUND was formed as a product of the Education Tax Act of 1993. Prior to the establishment of the scheme in 2011, government-owned tertiary institutions complained of poor funding.

The scheme was designed to improve the management of funds disbursed to these institutions.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.