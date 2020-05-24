Coronavirus: Premier League confirms two new cases

Related News

Two people from two different Premier League clubs have recently tested positive for coronavirus.

This announcement was made by the Premier League after the second batch of testing was concluded at the weekend.

Players and staff at Premier League clubs across the country received the results of their second round of coronavirus tests on Saturday after they were carried out at their training grounds on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

As reported by Sky Sports, a total of 996 tests were carried out in the second run of mass testing, with the number of tests available to each club increased from 40 to 50.

All 20 clubs have now carried out two rounds of testing, with clubs due to take part in a third-round on Monday and Tuesday.

With this latest addition, eight positive tests have been returned out of a total of 1,744 tests conducted in the first two rounds, which equates to 0.45 per cent of the tests coming back positive.

A statement on Saturday evening read: “The Premier League can today confirm that on Tuesday 19 May, Thursday 21 May and Friday 22 May, 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs.

“Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

READ ALSO:

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.”

Watford’s Adrian Mariappa and two members of the club’s non-playing staff, as well as Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan, were among six positive tests for coronavirus in the first round of Premier League testing.

It is not clear if this pocket of positive cases will affect the planned resumption of the EPL next month.