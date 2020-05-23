Nigerian court grants bail to Chinese accused of offering N100m bribe

The suspects and the bribe money
Justice Muhammad Sifawa of the Sokoto State High Court, on Thursday, granted bail to two Chinese nationals accused of offering a N100 million bribe to the Sokoto zonal head of the EFCC, Abdulahi Lawal.

The EFCC, via a statement issued Friday night, said the judge granted the defendants bail in the sum of N5 million each with two sureties in like sum, one of whom must be resident in the state.

The surety must also deposit a certificate of occupancy of his landed property within the jurisdiction of the court, according to a release.

Justice Sifawa also ordered the defendants to submit their international passports with the chief registrar of the court. He demanded that they take an undertaking that they would not travel out of the country throughout the duration of their trial.

Allegations

The EFCC, last week, had arrested Meng Kun and Xu Koi with cash it said they offered Mr Lawal in a bid to compromise ongoing investigations of a construction company, China Zhonghao Nig. Ltd.

The firm is handling contracts awarded by the Zamfara State Government between 2012 and 2019.

The contracts were for the construction of township roads in Gummi, Bukkuyun, Anka and Nasarawa towns; and 168 solar-powered boreholes in 14 local government areas of the state.

The state governor, Bello Matawalle, had since reacted to the arrest.

In a statement, he hailed the commission for exposing the “contract scammers who tried to bribe their way to prevent investigations into the multi-billion naira contract fraud in the state.”

