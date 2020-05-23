Buhari mourns former Supreme Court judge Karibi-Whyte

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the government and people of Rivers State over the passing of the retired Supreme Court judge, Adolphus Godwin Karibi-Whyte.

Mr Karibi-Whyte died at the age of 88.

He was called to the bar in 1961 and was appointed judge of the federal revenue court in 1976 after obtaining a doctorate degree in law.

He rose to the court of appeal four years later, and was promoted to the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1984.

President Buhari prayed that God will comfort all who mourn Mr Karibi-Whyte, especially his family, the academia, Nigerian Bar Association and Body of Benchers, friends and associates, commending his contributions to law and jurisprudence in the country, and beyond, leaving a legacy of integrity and nationalism, spokesperson Femi Adesina said in a statement.

“President Buhari notes, with deep conviction, that the legal luminary used his knowledge, wisdom and experience in serving the nation he loved so much, working diligently as a scholar for many years, before transiting to the judiciary, and pursuing his passion of ensuring fairness through the Federal Revenue Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court of Nigeria,” the statement said.

“The President affirms that Justice Karibi-Whyte played many historic roles in growing Nigeria’s legal system, strengthening democratic institutions and shaping the policy direction of many governments and international agencies, as he served as Chairman, Nigerian Constitutional Conference, 1994-1995, Counterfeit Currency Tribunal, Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-Owned Universities, and Judge and Vice-President of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia at The Hague.

“The President believes the erudite jurist lived and led by example, set a standard for resourcefulness and patriotism, and brought honour to the country, praying that the almighty God will grant his soul a peaceful rest.”