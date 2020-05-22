Ramadan continues Saturday as no moon sighted across Nigeria – Sultan

Related News

Ramadan fast continues Saturday as there was no sighting of a new crescent moon in Nigeria, the office of the Sultan of Sokoto said on Twitter as well as in a statement sent Friday evening.

This means Eid-ul-Fitri is Sunday, after the Ramadan fast would have reached 30 days.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, is the head of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

Earlier in the week, the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, advised Nigerian Muslims to observe their ‘Eid’ prayers at home with their families or alone if there is no one to pray with.

This is in line with the social distancing directive of health authorities to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Muslims observe the Eid-ul-Fitri prayer to mark the end of the Ramadan fast. The prayer is usually held on open grounds and attended by thousands of Muslims in each community.

“Eid-ul-Fitr congregations in the outskirts of towns and cities should be temporarily suspended.

“The said ‘Eid-ul-Fitr Prayer be observed at home with family members or alone in case there isn’t anyone with him or her, at home,” the JNI said in a statement by its Secretary-General, Khalid Aliyu.

Some state governments have, however, approved religious gatherings in view of the ‘eid prayers.

For such states, the JNI urged worshippers to take caution by observing preventive measures like wearing nose masks, hand washing and use of hand sanitizers.

“However, in states where Governments have reached concrete decisions to observe the ‘Eid-el-Fitr prayer, based on their medical experts advice, strictest measures of distancing, face masks and sanitizers be taken to protect worshipers,” Mr Aliyu said.