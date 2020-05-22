Coronavirus: Buhari to observe eid at home with family

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari will observe his ‘eid’ prayers with his family at home, the presidency has said.

The eid is an Islamic prayer, ideally said in large congregations, at the end of the Ramadan fast. Apart from the prayer, feasts and celebrations are also held to mark the end of Ramadan.

The eid is expected to be held on Saturday or Sunday across the world.

This year’s eid is being held amidst the coronavirus that has caused thousands of deaths globally including over 200 in Nigeria.

Nigeria, like many countries around the world, has imposed movement restrictions and banned large gatherings to check the spread of the virus.

The full statement from the presidency on how Mr Buhari will celebrate the eid is reproduced below.

PRESIDENT BUHARI TO OBSERVE EID WITH FAMILY AT HOME

With the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations around the corner and the month-long Ramadan fast coming to an end, President Muhammadu Buhari will be conducting his Eid prayers with his family at home.

This is in observance of the lockdown measures in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, put in place “to save lives and protect people from all dangers.”

This is also in line with the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III suspending Eid congregational prayers across the country as well as the protocol against mass gathering issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Further to this, the President who has traditionally shared the joyous moment with top government officials, political leaders, community heads, Muslim and Christian religious leaders and children, will not be receiving these homages in a bid to stop the coronavirus from further spreading.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President