Police DPO arrested over sergeant’s murder

Related News

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested and detained the Yahaha Adeshina, the Divisional Police Officer of Ilemba Hausa Division for allegedly killing a sergeant attached to his division.

Bala Elkana, the police spokesperson, said in a statement Thursday that Mr Adeshina is being investigated by the State Criminal Investigation Department, (SCID).

The sergeant, Onalaja Onajide, died during a shooting incident at the division on May 10, while the DPO was said to have also sustained injuries in the shoot out.

According to the earlier investigation by the police, two deserters from the Nigerian Army, Kehinde Elijah and Ezeh Joseph, were arrested in respect to the shooting and killing of the police sergeant.

Mr Elkana said Mr Elijah is among the three suspects on police wanted list for violent crimes.

Mr Elijah was earlier at the Ilemba station to solicit the release of his motorcycle which was impounded by the police for violating the ban on the use of commercial motorcycles.

The police spokesperson had said Mr Elijah was not happy with the DPO’s refusal to release the motorcycle to him, so, he decided to launch the deadly attack.

“Four pairs of military fatigues were recovered from his house. He claimed to have deserted the military in 2015 when he was deployed to the North east to fight insurgency. He has been in Ojo area since then, where he has been terrorizing members of the public.”

The second suspect, Mr Joseph, was arrested in his apartment at Imude Pako Area, Era road, Ajangbadi. He claimed to have deserted the military while undergoing basic military training, the police said.

“The shooting incident happened on 10/5/2020 at about 2140hours, when unknown gunmen fired gunshots at the Divisional Police Officer, Ilemba Hausa and the Station Guard, Sergeant Onalaja Onajide. The DPO survived the gunshots but the Station Guard died from the pellets wound. Investigation led to the arrest of the two,” Mr Elkana had said.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased accused the DPO of the division, Mr Adeshina, of shooting the sergeant, according to a report by PUNCH newspaper.

READ ALSO:

The wife of the deceased, Folashade Onajide, who was informed that her husband was shot dead by armed robbers in front of the station, said on getting to the mortuary, she observed bullet wounds on her husband’s chest and marks of torture all over his body because his uniform was torn.

“When I saw my husband’s corpse the next day, I did not believe the story they told me. I saw bullet wound on his chest; his uniform was rough, he was no longer wearing a singlet and his trousers had been torn.

“I believe something strange happened before he died and I want an investigation. Later on, about four policemen hid their numbers when they called to inform me that the DPO, Yahaya Muhammed Adeshina, shot my husband dead with a locally-owned gun and I recorded the conversations. I have petitioned the Zone 2 Command, because I want justice,” she said.

Mr Elkana said, on Thursday, that following the reports received by the command accusing Mr Adeshina of shooting the sergeant while dispersing crowds that gathered in front of the station, the DPO has been arrested and detained at the Sate CID for investigation.

“His rifle is retrieved for forensic examination. The command has ordered that autopsy be carried out on the deceased person,” Mr Elkana said.

He added that the two deserted soldiers, initially arrested in connection to the the shooting, will be handed over to the military authority for further investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the fallen colleague and assured them that the command will stand with them in this moment of grief and ensure that justice prevails.