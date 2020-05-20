WHO pledges to use ‘every tool’ to fight COVID-19

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus at the coronavirus press conference in Geneva
World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus at the coronavirus press conference in Geneva

The World Health Organisation (WHO) would use every tool at its disposal to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General, has said.

Mr Ghebreyesus spoke at the closing of two-day virtual World Health Assembly in Geneva.

In his speech posted on WHO website, Mr Ghebreyesus said some of the recommendations from the assembly would be shared and be implemented.

“WHO’s focus now is fighting the pandemic with every tool at its disposal.

“Our focus is on saving lives. At the end of the day, what matters is life. That should be at the centre of everything we do and everything we say.

“I’ve been heartened by the way countries have shared experiences, best practices through our regular Member State briefings and at this Assembly,’’ he said.

The director general said the agency would continue to provide strategic leadership to coordinate the global response and support efforts by countries.

“We will continue providing the world with epidemiological information and analysis.

“We will continue to keep the world informed and give people and communities the information they need to keep themselves and each other safe.

“We will continue shipping diagnostics, personal protective equipment and other medical supplies all over the world.

“We will continue bringing together leading experts from around the world to develop technical advice, based on the best science.

“We will continue driving research and development to develop evidence about vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics,’’ he said.

Mr Ghebreyesus, also said the agency would continue to work with countries and all relevant partners to ensure equitable access to the tools to prevent, detect and treat COVID-19.

“We will continue supporting countries to prepare and respond. We will continue working with countries to sustain essential health services.

“We will continue to work day and night to support the most vulnerable countries and populations.”

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.