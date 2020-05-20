APC fixes dates for Edo, Ondo governorship primaries

APC logo used to illustrate the story.
APC logo used to illustrate the story.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic in the country, Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the timetable for its primaries ahead of the 2020 governorship election in Edo and Ondo states.

This is coming barely seven days after Nigeria’s electoral body, INEC, expressed its readiness to conduct elections in both states despite the uncertainty over the impact of the pandemic.

INEC had, in February, fixed the governorship election in Edo for September 19, while that of Ondo State was fixed for October 10.

In a statement signed by the APC’s National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro, on Tuesday, the party said the primaries will commence with the sale of forms to Edo governorship aspirants from May 20 to June 2 while that of Ondo State will be from June 11 to July 1.

The forms for governorship aspirants in both states have been fixed at N22.5 million. This includes N2.5 million for expression of interest form and N20 million for the nomination form.

“There shall be no separate charge for the deputy.

“Female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants (pay) 50% of the prescribed fees for each position,” Mr Ibediro said, adding that all payments be made into the party’s bank account.

The APC said its Edo governorship primary will hold on June 22 while that of Ondo State is to hold on July 20.

The party did not indicate what type of primaries it will hold. In the past, the APC has held different forms of primaries – direct, indirect and consensus – to pick its candidates.

Currently, both Edo and Ondo states are governed by the APC which also has a majority of the states’ lawmakers.

Other details of the primary process provided by the APC include:

“Screening of aspirants (Edo) – Wednesday 10th – Thursday 11th, 2020.

“Screening of aspirants (Ondo) – Wednesday 8th, 2020.

“Screening appeal (Edo) – Friday 12th June, 2020.

“Screening appeal (Ondo) – Friday 10th July, 2020.”

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.