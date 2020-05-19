Senate adjourns for two weeks to celebrate Eid-il-fitr

PRESIDENT OF THE SENATE: Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan Ph.D, CON
The Senate has suspended its legislative activities for two weeks to allow the lawmakers celebrate Eid-il-fitr with their families.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, made the announcement at the close of plenary on Tuesday.

Because the lawmakers hold plenary sessions only on Tuesdays and next Tuesday might be declared public holiday, the Senate will now resume on June 2.

“This will be the last plenary session before Sallah. It is the tradition of the National Assembly to allow members celebrate the end of Ramadan, the Sallah with their families.

“The senate will adjourn till 2nd of June,” he said.

He however, noted that the lawmakers would reconvene to consider the reviewed budget as soon as communication is recieved from the president.

The lawmaker also assured that the 2020 budget would not be amended and passed until lawmakers obtain copies of the document to enable them study it.

The Eid-il-fitr holiday celebrates the conclusion of 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting by Muslims during the Islamic month of Ramadan.

