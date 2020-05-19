Senate will not review 2020 budget without obtaining necessary documents – Lawan

Related News

The Nigerian Senate will not reconvene to consider the amendment to the 2020 budget until senators are given the documents to study, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has said.

My Lawan made this known at the close of plenary on Tuesday.

The federal government had in April cut down the 2020 budget by over N320 billion and proposed a new budget of N10.27 trillion against the N10.59 trillion passed by the National Assembly, based on the global economic realities as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic as well as the recent crisis in the oil market.

The new budget proposal reduces the oil benchmark from $57 per barrel to $30 per barrel while the oil production volume was reduced from 2.18 million barrels to 1.70 million barrels, this newspaper reported.

The revenue projection for the 2020 budget was also reduced by N3.3 trillion (about 39 per cent) from the initially approved amount of N8.41 trillion to N5.08 trillion.

The exchange rate was also increased from N305 to N360 to a dollar. This is based on the devaluation of the naira by the Central Bank of Nigeria

However, announcing a two-week recess to enable the lawmakers to celebrate Sallah holidays with their families, Mr Lawan said lawmakers will reconvene to consider the budget once the request is received from the president.

“This will be the last plenary session before Sallah. It is the tradition of the National Assembly to allow members to celebrate the end of Ramadan, the Sallah with their families. The Senate will adjourn till 2nd of June.

“We are also not unmindful of one important issue – the amendment of the 2020 Appropriation Bill and the MTEF FSP which we passed in December. As soon as we have the request from the president on the budget and MTEF, we should be able to come back as soon as possible even if it is within the recess period. Because that is what the country is waiting for especially in the light and direction of the pandemic.

“But we have a process. When we get the documents, we will distribute to senators to read before we come back. Our relevant committees (budget, finance and petroleum upstream) will engage relevant ministries and agencies to get necessary details before consideration.

“We will not reconvene until everyone is given the documents to read so that they will be in a better position to do what’s possible,” he said.

History of hasty passage

Members of the National Assembly have on different occasions considered and passed bills without obtaining details of the legislation.

The Senate in November 2019 passed the second reading of the bill that seeks to increase the value-added tax (VAT) from five per cent to 7.5 per cent.

The bill was passed despite concerns raised by a few lawmakers. No copies of the bill were shared to senators to allow for any meaningful contribution before it was debated and passed.

Only recently, the House of Representatives also passed the second reading of the Control of Infectious Disease Bill without details of the bill.

While the lawmakers agreed to suspend the House Standing Rules to allow the bill to pass through all stages, the process was cut short as some members said they had not seen or read the bill. This is even as they called for caution and asked for time before giving it further consideration.

Even at that, the second reading of the bill was approved despite the resounding rejection during the voice vote.

The lawmakers, however, succumbed to pressure and public outcry and decided that a public hearing will be held to enable Nigerians make their inputs to the legislation.