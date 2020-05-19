Buhari appoints Yuguda SEC DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Lamido Yuguda as the new Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
His request was contained in a letter read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Tuesday.
The president also sought confirmation of three nominees as full-time Commissioners of the Commission.
They are Reginald C. Karausa, Ibrahim D. Boyi and Obi Joseph.
“Pursuant to Section 3 and 5(1) of the Investment and Securities Act 2007, I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following four nominees as Director General and Commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),” the letter read in part.
The nominees will be referred to the appropriate committee for screening on another legislative day.
QueenEsther Iroanusi
