Boko Haram attacks Dapchi

Related News

Boko Haram fighters Thursday evening attacked Dapchi, a community in Yobe State, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

A resident of the community said the attack commenced at about 7 p.m.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the terrorists burnt some houses in the community as residents fled.

Nigerian soldiers later arrived and engaged the terrorists in a shootout.

The shootout was ongoing at the time of this report.

Dapchi is the community where Boko Haram in 2018 kidnapped about 117 female students of a secondary school. Five of the girls died during the kidnap while all others were released except Leah Sharibu for reportedly refusing to renounce her Christian faith.

Efforts to reach the army spokesperson, Sagir Musa, on the latest attack were unsuccessful at the time of this report. He did not respond to telephone calls and a text message sent to him.

More details will be provided in subsequent reports.