APC swears in Bulama as acting National Secretary

The National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated Waziri Bulama as its acting National Secretary, the party’s spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, announced on Monday.

Mr Bulama was controversially appointed to the position at the height of the party’s internal crisis in March, alongside ex-Oyo governor Abiola Ajimobi and Paul Chukwuma as Deputy National Chairman (South) and National Auditor of the party respectively.

The new scribe’s appointment was opposed by Victor Gaidom, the deputy national Secretary, on the ground that the party chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, imposed Mr Bulama on the committee rather than allowing a resolution of the NWC as a body.

The appointment was made public hours after Mr Oshiomhole was suspended as the party chairman by an Abuja High Court.

However, the party’s spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said Mr Bulama was sworn in by the NWC on Monday at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

“Bulama would remain in acting capacity pending the North East zonal convention,” Mr Issa-Onilu said.

The party’s national secretary position became vacant following the election of the former National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, as Governor of Yobe State.

Asides members of the APC NWC, other party dignitaries at the inauguration included the Governor of Gombe State, Mohammed Yahaya; Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum; Chairman of the APC Forum of State Chairmen and the APC chairman in Borno State, Ali Dalori.

Mr Gaidom was reported to have witnessed the inauguration alongside a few other members of the party’s NWC.

