Nigerian govt announces locations of six new colleges of education

Related News

The federal government has announced the locations of the six newly approved federal colleges of education, one in each of the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

In a statement on Monday, the spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Gooong, said the six colleges of education will take-off in October.

“The attention of the Federal Ministry of Education has been drawn to the mutilation of official correspondence between the Federal Government and the government of Osun State over the location of the newly approved federal college of education in the state,” he said.

The new institutions will be located at Bauchi, Benue, Ebonyi, Osun, Sokoto, and Edo states.

According to Mr Gooong, the federal college of education in Bauchi State will be situated in Jama’are in Jama’are local government area.

“For Benue State, the federal college of education would be situated in Odugbo in Apa local government area of the state. In Ebonyi State, the federal college of education would be situated in Isu, Onicha local government area.”

In Edo, he said the school will be located in Ekiadolor in Ovia North East Local Area while the Osun school will be located in Iwo Local Government Area.

He also said in Sokoto, the school will be located in Gidan Madi in Tangaza Local Government Area.

READ ALSO:

“Letter to this effect have already gone to the relevant governors, while a technical team from the Federal Ministry of Education (FME) and the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) will be visiting the benefitting states to inspect and assess the site in the coming weeks, all in preparation for the take-off of the colleges in October 2020.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the federal government approved the establishment of six new federal colleges of education in each of the six geo-political zones of the country last week

There are 152 colleges of education in Nigeria, consisting of 21 federal, 82 private and 49 state colleges.

Below is the statement by the Federal Ministry of Education