Atiku, Kwara governor congratulate Gambari on appointment as Buhari’s new Chief of Staff

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, have congratulated Ibrahim Gambari on his appointment as Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Ibrahim, a former minister of External Affairs between 1984 and 1985, is replacing Abba Kyari who died of COVID-19 complications in April.

The retired diplomat hails from Ilorin, Kwara State. His appointment was officially announced by the Presidency on Wednesday at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Mr Abubakar, in his congratulatory message, expressed hope that Mr Gambari will deploy his varied skills to the service of the country.

“Congratulations Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, CFR on your appointment as Chief of Staff to @MBuhari. It is my hope and expectation and those of millions of Nigerians that you will deploy your varied skills garnered over the years in the service of our nation,” Mr Abubakar posted on his social media handle.

Also, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, Governor AbdulRazaq said Mr Gambari’s appointment is a befitting development that is rooted in dedication, loyalty, and history.

“The appointment is clearly fit for purpose and is deserving for our own Professor Gambari whose record of service as a diplomat and global statesman is unblemished.”

He congratulated the new presidential aide on behalf of his family, the government and people of Kwara State.

“We pray the Almighty Allah to guide and protect Professor Gambari on this delicate national assignment and to not stop his blessings and protection for President Muhammadu Buhari whose administration continues to impact positively in the lives of the masses,” he added.