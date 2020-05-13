Buhari presides over ‘first ever’ virtual FEC meeting

President @MBuhari is currently presiding over the virtual Federal Executive Council (vFEC) Meeting at the State House, Abuja, the New Chief of Staff, Amb. Ibrahim Gambari in attendance [PHOTO CREDIT: @BashirAhmaad]
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday chaired the maiden virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he ‘unveiled’ Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the virtual meeting, first of it’s kind in the history of the Federal Executive Council, involved Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and some of the cabinet ministers participating in the virtual meeting.

NAN reports that some of the cabinet members including the Head of Service,Folashade Yemi-Esan, participated in the meeting directly from their respective offices

NAN observed that the meeting which started at about 11.22 a.m., occasioned by the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic in the country, was conducted in line with the basic COVID-19 protocol of social distancing.

NAN reports that former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ibrahim Gambari, whose named went viral in the traditional and new media outfits as the new Chief of Staff to the President, was seen at the venue of the meeting.

A minute silence was observed in honour of Abba Kyari, the late former chief of staff, and some former members of the cabinet before the commencement of the meeting, while the SGF formally announced Mr Gambari as the new CoS to the President.

Mr Gambari, a professor, took his official seat as Chief of Staff to the President immediate after the introduction by the SGF. (NAN)

