Buhari replaces deceased nominee, three others

President Muhammadu Buhari [PHOTO: Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [PHOTO: Presidency]

Two weeks after nominating late Tobias Chukwuemeka and 37 others as members of the board of the Federal Character Commission, President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a replacement for the deceased nominee.

In a strange development, the president had written to the Senate on April 28, seeking confirmation of the appointment of the deceased and 37 others.

Mr Chukwuemeka, from Ebonyi State, was a former member of the House of Representatives. He died on February 27 after battling an unknown illness. He was 59.

His posthumous appointment generated controversy among Nigerians who criticised the president.

Mr Buhari, however, wrote to the Senate seeking confirmation of four new nominees to replace the four earlier appointed from their respective states – including the Mr Chukwuemeka.

His message was conveyed in a letter which was read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the close of plenary on Tuesday.

“In compliance with the Provision of Section 156(1) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following four nominees as members of the Federal Character Commission as replacement of my earlier submission for Delta, Ebonyi, Lagos and Nasarawa States,” part of the letter read.

The nominees are, Moses A. (Delta), Afamefuna Osi (Ebonyi), Wasiu Kayode (Lagos), Alakayi Mamman (Nasarawa).

Mr Lawan thereafter, referred the names to the Senate Committee on Federal Character for further legislative work.

