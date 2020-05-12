COVID-19: Nigerian senators violating social distance regulations during plenary – Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday frowned at the violation of the principle of Social Distancing by senators during plenary.

Mr Lawan made the observation while reading votes and proceedings of last Tuesday’s sitting for adoption by the upper chamber.

He specifically admonished senators at the back row to sit far apart from one another in line with the precautionary measures against coronavirus.

“Distinguished colleagues, as leaders and lawmakers, please let us ensure that the principle of Social Distancing is observed.

“The principle is not observed at the back seats going by the way distinguished colleagues are seated.

” Please let the principle be reflected straight away by ensuring the required gaps between the seats,” he said.

Mr Lawan added that all the senators should ensure that their facemasks were on at all times at the chamber.

