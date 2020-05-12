Buhari appoints senior officials for law reform commission, NDIC

President Muhammadu Buhari
The Senate on Tuesday received President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the confirmation of Jumai Audi as a chairperson of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.

Also to be confirmed are Ebele Chima, Commissioner, South East; Bassey Abia, Commissioner, South-South; and Mohammed Ibraheem, Commissioner, South-West.

The letter from the president requesting the confirmation of the nominees reads: “In compliance with the provision of section 2(2) of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act No. 7 of 199, I wrote to forward to the Senate for confirmation the under-listed (4)names of nominees as Chairman and full-time members of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.”

In a related development, the upper chamber also received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of Diana Okonta (South-South); and Ya’ana Yaro (North-East) as Non-Executive Directors of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

According to President Buhari, the appointment of the nominees was done “in compliance with the provision of section 5(2)(4) of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Act” to fill existing vacancies.

The Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, moved a motion relying on order 1(b) of the senate standing rules for the upper chamber to expedite action on the president’s request for the confirmation of the NDIC nominees.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in his ruling, underscored the need for the upper chamber to “fast-track the process” to enable committees to screen the nominees.

Mr Lawan, thereafter, referred the confirmation request of the NDIC nominees to the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Financial Institutions.

The committee which was given two weeks to report back to the upper chamber is chaired by Uba Sani (APC – Kaduna Central).

