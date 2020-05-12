COVID-19: Catholic Church donates 425 health facilities as isolation centres – Official

Related News

Nigeria’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic got a major boost as the Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) offered all its 425 health facilities across the country as isolation centres for COVID-19 patients.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, made this known at the daily Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

The federal government earlier raised concern over the unavailability of adequate bed spaces to accommodate all COVID-19 patients in the country.

As of Monday night, Nigeria has recorded 641 cases of coronavirus. These include 902 people who have recovered and have been discharged as well as150 deaths.

With the increasing number of cases, the government said it was considering the option of home-care treatment as some states are running out of bed spaces.

Mr Mustapha Monday, however, said state governments can now take advantage of the donated facilities to treat patients.

“As part of efforts to support the states in the establishment of the isolation and treatment centres, I wish to remind our governors that the Catholic Bishops Conference has volunteered all the 425 hospitals and clinics nationwide for adaptation and use as isolation centres

“Governors are encouraged to please approach Catholic Bishops in their states to access these facilities,” he said.

Mr Mustapha, who doubles as the chairman of the task force, said the Thisday Dome treatment and isolation facility in Abuja would be inaugurated on Tuesday.

“Tomorrow, we hope to commission the Thisday Dome treatment and isolation facility. It will add a total of 270 beds to our isolation capacity in Abuja.

“This is a private sector-driven initiative and we commend the efforts of this Thisday, NNPC, Sahara Energy Group, CCECC and all the partners involved in this enterprise.”