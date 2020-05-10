UCH health worker tests positive for coronavirus – CMD

The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, has recorded a new COVID-19 case within its surgical services unit.

The hospital’s Chief Medical Director (CMD), Jesse Otegbayo, disclosed this via his official Twitter handle @UchCmd.

“One case of COVID-19 has been confirmed among the staff of the hospital’s surgical services.

“The member of staff in question is in good health and is receiving necessary support, while the routine contact tracing and relevant infection control protocols have been instituted.

“Consequently, as at 4 pm. Friday, 8th May 2020, we had one new confirmed case of COVID-19,” he wrote.

According to him, the new case brings the total number of patients treated for COVID-19 in the hospital to 11.

“The total number of COVID-19 patients that the hospital has attended to is now 11.

“Out of these, 6 (six) patients were managed as in-patients in the isolation ward and other locations in the hospital, 2 (two) of whom were discharged after testing negative.

“One patient was, however, transferred to Lagos for further treatment. Regrettably, 2 (two) deaths occurred.

“Presently, there are 3 (three) active confirmed cases of COVID-19 being managed by staff of the hospital. 1 (one) of these is currently on admission, while the other two are being managed at home,” he tweeted.

The CMD said that as part of efforts to ensure that all its workers were properly protected, it would commence the distribution of customised face masks.

He said that the face masks, made by the hospital’s tailoring unit, had an advance preliminary testing.

“We shall commence the distribution of UCH-customised face masks to staff next week.

“More protective equipment will also be distributed to key officials in critical areas of our operations.

“I urge everyone to abide by the required infection prevention and control (IPC) measures, such as social distancing, regular hand washing, use of hand sanitiser and face masks, as stipulated by health authorities #StaySafe,” Mr Otegbayo said. (NAN)

