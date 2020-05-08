COVID-19: UK, Nigeria govts cooperate to repatriate nationals

The Murtala Mohammed International Airport
The Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos

Over 250 British nationals departed Nigeria for the United Kingdom on Friday on a special return chartered flight organised by both governments, an official said Friday evening.

The plane had earlier brought back 200 Nigerian nationals from the UK via the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, the British High Commissioner for Nigeria, Catriona Laing, said this was the eighth repatriation flight organised for Britons wanting to return from Nigeria, since the closure of Nigeria airports on March 23 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am so pleased we were able to help Nigerians get back to Nigeria whilst also helping more British nationals return home to the UK. We work around the clock to support British nationals who remain in the country.

“I want offer a huge thank you to the Nigerian government for their support and assistance in arranging these flights. The strong cooperation we have had from our Nigerian partners demonstrates the enduring bonds between our two countries,” she said.

She said the British High Commission had been working with the Nigerian Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Transportation and Aviation, others to arrange the flights.

She said the UK “will continue to work closely with the Nigerian government in the future, not just on flights for stranded travellers in both our countries, but on fighting COVID-19 and building a better future for Nigeria.”

Pandemic

Since the deadly coronavirus broke out across the globe, many countries have shut down their borders and airports.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Nigeria extends airport closure by four weeks

Most governments have also been engaged in a flurry of efforts to bring back their nationals stranded in other nations.

The first batch of repatriation involving Nigerian nationals took place on May 6 with an Emirates flight that returned 265 persons to Abuja.

The flight had to return to Dubai a few minutes after take off after a woman, who gave birth on board developed complications.

Nigeria’s foreign minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, during the presidential task force briefing on May 7 said more repatriations were expected to be undertaken in the coming days.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.