Justice Saleh who annulled June 12 election is dead

Justice Dahiru Saleh, a former federal judge.

Justice Dahiru Saleh, a former federal judge, known for annulling the June 12, 1993, presidential election, has died, a family member confirmed.

Justice Saleh died on Thursday afternoon in his country home, Azare, the headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The cause of the death of the retired judge was stated.

His grandson, Armayau Abubakar Liman, confirmed the passage on his Facebook page.

“Inna lilahi wa inna ilahi rajiun. My grandfather, Justice Muhammad Dahiru Saleh, Rtd, former CJ FCT (Matawalken Katagum) has passed on this afternoon.

“I solicit your prayers for Allah’s mercy on his soul. Allah ya gafarta Maka Baba Justice. Allah ya kyauta makwanci ka da sauran Alumma baki daya”! (May Allah forgive your shortcomings, make ease your final place of abode and that of other Muslim brethren that have passed on.)

The deceased chief judge has since been buried in Azare in accordance with Islamic rights.

The deputy governor of Bauchi, Baba Tela, is expected to visit the bereaved family in Azare town where he is to deliver the state government’s condolences on behalf of Governor Bala Mohammed, the spokesman of the governor, Mukhtar Gidado told PREMIUM TIMES.

