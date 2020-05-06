Coronavirus: Lagos discharges another 37 patients

Related News

The Lagos State Ministry of Health Wednesday said an additional 37 patients have fully recovered from coronavirus infection and have been discharged.

The discharged patients include one Indian and 36 Nigerians.

They were reportedly discharged from the state’s isolation centres after testing negative to coronavirus two consecutive times.

This brings the total discharged cases in Lagos to 358.

“37 more COVID19Lagos patients; 19 females & 18 males including a foreign national; an Indian were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba, Onikan & Eti-Osa to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 5 from IDH, Yaba, 25 from Onikan & 7 from the Eti-Osa (LandMark)Isolation Centres have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos has risen to 358,” the ministry wrote.

The confirmed cases of coronavirus in Lagos rose to 1,242 on Tuesday, as 43 new cases were recorded. The state also discharged 60 patients and recorded one more death the same day.

With the commencement of the gradual easing of lockdown in Lagos, the state government has urged residents to heed to the stipulated directives for health reasons.

While some of the directives including wearing of face masks have been largely complied with, Lagosians still violate the physical distancing order at banks, bus stops, markets and other public places, PREMIUM TIMES observed.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday also decried the violation of the directives, emphasising that citizens need to comply with the directive in order to record reduced cases of COVID-19.

Lagos State is currently managing 835 active cases of coronavirus infection.

A total number of 358 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far, while 31 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the state.