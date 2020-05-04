Coronavirus: Driver transporting samples, two others test positive in Ondo

Related News

A driver at the Ondo State Infectious Disease Hospital, who helps in transporting samples to test centres has contracted the coronavirus in the line of duty.

The governor of Ondo State, while giving an update on the fight against the virus on Monday in Akure, said two other casual staff of the hospital have been confirmed to be carriers of the virus.

He regretted that in spite of the measures put in place by the government to curb the spread of the virus, residents of the state had continued to defy directives, putting many lives at the risk.

“I must quickly express our deep solidarity with the brave workers at our Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) who, in the course of saving other people’s lives contracted this deadly disease,” Mr Akeredolu said.

“Both the driver who carries samples to test centres outside the state and the two casual workers in the wards took the highest risk in helping their fellow human being. They are our heroes.

“To live in service of humanity in preserving social existence and continuity, is perhaps the greatest sacrifice for mankind.

“These three individuals are junior workers in that establishment, yet their contributions are critical and very essential to all our operations to fight COVID–19.

“They faced the daily risks of worst dimension with candour. At the end, they are infected with the deadly virus.

“I want their families and loved ones to know that Ondo State Government stands firmly with them and will walk with them through these difficult times until they recover and fully get back with their daily lives. Their tribulation is our burden and their total recovery will be our joy.”

So far, the state has recorded 13 cases of the virus, with the first case treated and discharged.

There were, however, anxieties within the state on Monday when rumours filtered in that a certain senior police officer was manifesting symptoms of the virus but had refused to submit himself to the officials of the Centre for Disease Control in the state.

Reports had it that the officer was at home engaging in self-medication, and had the potential of infecting his colleagues and other members of the public.

But the Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, Tee Leo-Ikoro, told PREMIUM TIMES that the officer in question, who lives in Ondo town, had since been quarantined.

He said the officer was among those who arrested the suspect involved in the murder of Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of the national leader of Afenifere, Reuben Fasoranti.

The suspect had tested positive for the virus just after he was arraigned, and the officers who had been involved in the custody of the suspects were immediately tested for the virus, and one of them contracted the virus.

Mr Leo-Ikoro said the officer had been isolated for treatment, adding that there was no other officer who tested positive.

The Ondo State government has however, renewed the 7pm-7am curfew, with a ban on markets except on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s when residents would be allowed to visit the markets to restock food items.