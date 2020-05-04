Buhari mourns Emir of Kaura Namoda

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to government and people of Zamfara State over passing of Emir of Kaura Namoda, Ahmad Muhammad Asha, describing him as a man peace, who loved his community and the nation.

The president commiserates with the family, Zamfara State Council of Chiefs and all associates of the late royal father, commending his contributions to the state as an accountant and auditor for many years.

President Buhari believes the virtues of honesty and generosity sowed by the late Emir will always be remembered.

He prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

May 4, 2020

