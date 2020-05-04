Dino Melaye sues NASS over infectious diseases bill

Dino Melaye (PDP, Kogi West)
Dino Melaye

A former Kogi senator, Dino Melaye, on Monday filed a suit against the National Assembly over the consideration of the infectious diseases bill sponsored by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Mr Melaye filed the suit FHC/ABJ/CS/463/2020, citing alleged breach of his right to freedom and life before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Joined as defendants in the suit are Clerk of the National Assembly, Clerk and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Attorney-General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police.

In a tweet by the former senator, who lost a bye-election after being sacked from the Senate by the court, said the clerks of the National Assembly and the House of Representatives had been served the court filing.

“COVID-19 VACCINE: I have just filed a court action against the Speaker and House of Representatives on the wicked bill initiated by Hon Femi Gbajabiamila this morning at the Federal High Court Abuja. We shall overcome.”

READ ALSO: WHO releases urgent global health challenges for next 10 years

Since its introduction last week, the infectious diseases bill has drawn a wide range of controversies.

Sponsored by Mr Gbajabiamila, the bill seeks to, among other things, make possession of health card mandatory for international travellers leaving or arriving in Nigeria — just like yellow fever card.

Adapted from a similar law in Singapore, some Nigerians have labelled it as draconian and unfit for a democratic Nigeria.

Some of the opposition to the bill also questioned the powers it vested in the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the health minister.

Some lawmakers who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES also said they will back the bill only if the “draconian” provisions are reviewed.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.