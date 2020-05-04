Dino Melaye sues NASS over infectious diseases bill

Related News

A former Kogi senator, Dino Melaye, on Monday filed a suit against the National Assembly over the consideration of the infectious diseases bill sponsored by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Mr Melaye filed the suit FHC/ABJ/CS/463/2020, citing alleged breach of his right to freedom and life before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Joined as defendants in the suit are Clerk of the National Assembly, Clerk and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Attorney-General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police.

In a tweet by the former senator, who lost a bye-election after being sacked from the Senate by the court, said the clerks of the National Assembly and the House of Representatives had been served the court filing.

“COVID-19 VACCINE: I have just filed a court action against the Speaker and House of Representatives on the wicked bill initiated by Hon Femi Gbajabiamila this morning at the Federal High Court Abuja. We shall overcome.”

Since its introduction last week, the infectious diseases bill has drawn a wide range of controversies.

Sponsored by Mr Gbajabiamila, the bill seeks to, among other things, make possession of health card mandatory for international travellers leaving or arriving in Nigeria — just like yellow fever card.

Adapted from a similar law in Singapore, some Nigerians have labelled it as draconian and unfit for a democratic Nigeria.

Some of the opposition to the bill also questioned the powers it vested in the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the health minister.

Some lawmakers who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES also said they will back the bill only if the “draconian” provisions are reviewed.