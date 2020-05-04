Coronavirus: Nigerians flout social distancing as govt eases lockdown

CORONAVIRUS: Nigerians on the street going about their daily business. [Photo credit: Quartz]
Nigerians on Monday threw all caution to the wind as the gradual relaxation of the lockdown of the federal government began in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states.

Last Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari had announced the gradual easing of the lockdown in the three states from May 4 to 17.

The relaxation was to reduce the negative effects of the lockdown on Nigerians and prevent layoffs as well as reawaken economic activities.

Last week, while explaining how the ease on lockdown will be implemented at the daily PTF briefing, the National Coordinator, Sani Aliyu, said there will be no gatherings of more than 20 persons anywhere per time so as to ensure adherence to physical distancing

One of the overwhelmed business places Monday were banks across the three states where few branches are opened.

People were seen flouting all precautionary measures, especially social distancing.

Banks, which were allowed to operate between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., were visited by large numbers of customers.

Nigerians on Twitter uploaded various pictures of bank entrances in some areas of the three states.

The social distancing directive was obviously flouted while some people were also seen with no face masks at all despite the government’s advice

While some attributed the crowd at the banks to the desperation of bank customers, some faulted the online banking systems in Nigeria as inefficient.

Below are some of the pictures in tweets.

Most of the bank customers that spoke with this reporter said they came to the bank to complain about illegal and unresolved debit in their accounts. Some came for ATM-related complaints.

Alex Katsina, a businesswoman who had gone to GTB Area 3 Garki, Abuja to request for an ATM card for her account left the bank area upon arrival.

“I got there around 10 am after noticing Wuse branch was closed, they gave me number 564 here.

“Banks will close by 2 pm, when will I be attended to.

Another bank customer, Musa Faruq, said he does not transact online as he prefers to come to the bank to make his transaction.

“I was debited and I did not make any transaction neither do I have an ATM card

“This is not the first time such is happening,” he said.

