Coronavirus: Nigerians flout social distancing as govt eases lockdown

Nigerians on Monday threw all caution to the wind as the gradual relaxation of the lockdown of the federal government began in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states.

Last Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari had announced the gradual easing of the lockdown in the three states from May 4 to 17.

The relaxation was to reduce the negative effects of the lockdown on Nigerians and prevent layoffs as well as reawaken economic activities.

Last week, while explaining how the ease on lockdown will be implemented at the daily PTF briefing, the National Coordinator, Sani Aliyu, said there will be no gatherings of more than 20 persons anywhere per time so as to ensure adherence to physical distancing

One of the overwhelmed business places Monday were banks across the three states where few branches are opened.

People were seen flouting all precautionary measures, especially social distancing.

Banks, which were allowed to operate between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., were visited by large numbers of customers.

Nigerians on Twitter uploaded various pictures of bank entrances in some areas of the three states.

The social distancing directive was obviously flouted while some people were also seen with no face masks at all despite the government’s advice

While some attributed the crowd at the banks to the desperation of bank customers, some faulted the online banking systems in Nigeria as inefficient.

The crowd today at the banks showed that a lot of Nigerians are yet to embrace mobile banking. Which makes me wonder, why haven't we given telecom companies the license to run mobile money? Not everyone can understand how "apps" work if we are being honest with ourselves — Aproko Doctor™ (@aproko_doctor) May 4, 2020

The crowd in many banks across Lagos today points to a few things: •Online banking in Nigeria is at the infancy stage •A lot of people are uneducated & have no access to basic IT infrastructure •A lot of Nigerians are stubborn/ difficult to manage. 1 & 2 are opportunities. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) May 4, 2020

If you went to a bank or a supermarket today, please take a picture of the state of things inside and outside. I’m trying to compile photos of how social distancing is working out today in Lagos, Abuja and everywhere else in Nigeria. Pls retweet and reply with it here. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) May 4, 2020

Most of the bank customers that spoke with this reporter said they came to the bank to complain about illegal and unresolved debit in their accounts. Some came for ATM-related complaints.

Alex Katsina, a businesswoman who had gone to GTB Area 3 Garki, Abuja to request for an ATM card for her account left the bank area upon arrival.

“I got there around 10 am after noticing Wuse branch was closed, they gave me number 564 here.

“Banks will close by 2 pm, when will I be attended to.

Another bank customer, Musa Faruq, said he does not transact online as he prefers to come to the bank to make his transaction.

“I was debited and I did not make any transaction neither do I have an ATM card

“This is not the first time such is happening,” he said.