Alleged Fraud: Court grants ex-minister Turaki bail

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, granted bail to a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter Governmental Affairs, Kabiru Turaki, on self-recognisance.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Mr Turaki, his aide and two companies on 16-count charge of unlawful and criminal misappropriation of funds.

Others listed as defendants are Sampson Okpetu who served as the former minister’s special assistant, as well as Samtee Essentials Limited and Pasco Investment Limited which allegedly belong to Okpetu.

Upon arraignment, the former minister and Mr Okpetu pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Mr Turaki, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria,presided over the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs from 2013 to 2015 and served as the Supervising Minister of Labour from 2014 to 2015 in the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration

Bail

While adopting the administrative bail terms granted to Mr Turaki on Monday, Justice Ekwo ordered him not to travel outside the jurisdiction of the court without permission.

The court also ordered the EFCC to deposit the International passport of the defendants with the registrar of the court.

The defendants are expected to report to the anti-graft agency on a periodic basis.

The court has fixed June 22, 23, 24 and 25 for trial.