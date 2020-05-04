Media aide to ex-President Yar’adua dies in Kano

Related News

Rabiu Musa, the chief press secretary to former President Umaru Yar’adua, is dead.

He was aged 60.

Mr Musa was the press secretary to Mr Yar’adua when he was the governor of Katsina State.

Before his death he was the head of communication at UNICEF’s office in Kano.

His son, Musa Rabiu, told PREMIUM TIMES that he died on Saturday following a brief illness.

He said his late father died at about 3: a.m. on Saturday at the National Orthopedic Hospital after battling with a sickness for a few days.

He died while awaiting a coronavirus test result because he had shown symptoms of the disease, his son said.

“A week ago, he complained of sore throat and malaria, but after few days of medication, he became normal, also days later, he complained that he was finding it difficult to breath, he added.

He also complained about difficulty in breathing especially when he is tired.

There has been a rise in cases of coronavirus in Kano in the last two weeks and several deaths have been recorded.

The state is only behind Lagos in the number of cases confirmed across the country.