Alleged Fraud: Ex-minister Turaki pleads not guilty

Related News

A former Minister of Special Duties and Inter Governmental Affairs, Kabiru Turaki, on Monday pleaded not guilty to the fraud charges instituted against him by the EFCC.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had filed a 16-count charge of unlawful and criminal misappropriation of funds against Mr Turaki, his aide, and two companies.

Others listed as defendants are Sampson Okpetu who served as the former minister’s special assistant, as well as Samtee Essentials Limited and Pasco Investment Limited which allegedly belong to Okpetu.

They were arraigned on Monday before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High court in Abuja.

Mr Turaki, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, presided over the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs from 2013 to 2015 and served as the Supervising Minister of Labour from 2014 to 2015 in the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration

Meanwhile, the second defendant, Mr Okpetu, also pleaded not guilty to the fraud charges levelled against him by the federal government.