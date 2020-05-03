Buhari appoints NAICOM, NDIC board members

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Sunday Thomas as the substantive Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive Officer, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

Yunusa Abdullahi, Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

Mr Thomas replaced Mohammed Kari, who was Acting Commissioner for Insurance/CEO of the commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new appointee has over three decades of experience in the industry as an operator and regulator.

He was appointed Deputy Commissioner in charge of technical matters by Mr Buhari in April 2017 and was also a former Director-General of the Nigerian Insurers Association in 2010.

The special adviser also announced the appointments of two board members for the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

He said Ya’ana Yaro was appointed as Non-Executive Director representing the North East while Diana Okonta was appointed as Non-Executive Director representing South South.

He added that the appointments take immediate effect.

(NAN)

