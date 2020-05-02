Lockdown Palliative: FG orders release of 100 trucks of grains from Yola food reserve

Bags of rice
Bags of rice

The Federal Government has directed the release of about 17,500 metric tonnes of assorted grains from Yola National Food Reserve site for distribution as palliatives to Nigerians.

Haruna Sulaiman, Director, National Food and Strategic Reserve, said this while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Yola on Saturday.

Mr Sulaiman said the gesture was part of federal government’s palliatives to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

Mr Sulaiman, represented by Amusa Sulaiman, Manager, Yola Food Reserve site, said the department has many food reserve sites across the country.

”Due to the COVID -19 lockdown, there is a Presidential Order for us to start releasing food from national food reserves.

”The department has issued a standing order to every site to start re-bagging in preparedness for distribution to all states of the federation.

”From Yola site, there is directive from government to immediately release about 17,500 tonnes, equivalent of 100 trucks of the assorted grains of sorghum and maize to Kano State Government,” Mr Sulaiman said.

He said 28 trucks out of 100 had arrived in Kano on Thursday April 30, adding that the trucks were leaving Yola reserve site to Kano under the supervision of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Mr Sulaiman said that after Kano operation, the Yola site was expecting another directive to release the grains to other states of the federation.

(NAN)

