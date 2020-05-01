Raymond Dokpesi, seven family members test positive for coronavirus

Raymond Dokpesi
Raymond Dokpesi

The founder of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi, and seven of his family members have tested positive for coronavirus, AIT, a subsidiary of his company, reported Friday.

This is coming four days after his son contracted the virus.

Since the younger Dokpesi had the virus, contact tracing by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, was said to have begun.

Results of the tests by the agency showed that eight other members of the Dokpesi family, among whom are Mr Dokpesi’s daughter-in-law, had been infected, AIT said.

The infected members have been reportedly evacuated to the isolation centre at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.

“I am quite OK, I feel very well,” AIT quoted Mr Dokpesi saying Friday shortly before the evacuation obviously pointing to his current asymptomatic status.

Tests have also been reportedly extended to senior staffers who had been in close contact with the company’s index case.

AIT also said the FCT authority has fumigated the company’s premises.

READ ALSO: Restriction measures yield positive outcome in fight against COVID-19 – Buhari

Nigeria has seen a spike in cases of coronavirus as it recorded over 500 cases in the last three days.

Total cases inch towards 2000 with over 50 deaths, and more than 300 recoveries.

The fifth week of lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun is to be relaxed Monday, and there are concerns about the implication of the action despite the rise in cases.

Lagos remains the epicentre of the infection in the country, but Kano has seen a surge in cases in the last five days, a time within which its figure tripled to over 210 as of Thursday night.

Lagos, Kano and Abuja account for about 70 per cent of the country’s cases of the contagion.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.