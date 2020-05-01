Kwankwaso speaks on Dadiyata’s disappearance

Abubakar Idris also known as Dadiyata, a social media personality known for his strong criticism of Governor Umar Ganduje. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Facebook page of Dadiyata]
Abubakar Idris also known as Dadiyata, a social media personality known for his strong criticism of Governor Umar Ganduje. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Facebook page of Dadiyata]

A former governor of Kano State, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, has appealed to the State Security Service and the Kaduna State government to secure the release one of his supporters, Abubakar Idris, popularly known as Dadiyata.

Mr Idris, 34, a lecturer and blogger who criticised the governments of Kano and Kaduna and promoted Mr Kwankwaso’s political cause, was whisked away on August 2, 2019 at his residence in Kaduna State.

Former Governor Of Kano State Rabiu Kwankwaso

Since then, his wherabout has remained unknown, leading to speculations that opposition politicians where responsible for his disappearance.

The family of Mr Idris sued the SSS and police and the Kaduna State government over his disappearance. The police denied knowledge about Mr Idris whereabouts and said efforts were on to rescue him.

Mr Kwankwaso, a former presidential candidate, who frequently appears on radio interviews, has been criticised for keeping mum on Mr Idris’ ordeal.

Speaking in an instagram video chat with the Ovation publisher, Dele Momodu, Mr Kwankwaso said the failure of the security agencies to rescue Mr Idris’ was troubling.

He described Mr Idris as a good Nigerian who always work hard to ensure that truth and justice prevail.

“We have one of our staunch supporters, a good Nigerian called Dadiyata who is from Kaduna State and he is a lecturer at Federal University Dutsema in Katsina State, who was taken right in his house before his family sometimes last year and up till now, nobody saw him,” he said.

“We worked so hard through the security agencies especially SSS but yet we couldn’t find him. I am now taking this opportunity to appeal to the federal government, the Kaduna State government and all those stakeholders to do whatever they can to bring him back to his family.”

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.