Kwankwaso speaks on Dadiyata’s disappearance

A former governor of Kano State, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, has appealed to the State Security Service and the Kaduna State government to secure the release one of his supporters, Abubakar Idris, popularly known as Dadiyata.

Mr Idris, 34, a lecturer and blogger who criticised the governments of Kano and Kaduna and promoted Mr Kwankwaso’s political cause, was whisked away on August 2, 2019 at his residence in Kaduna State.

Former Governor Of Kano State Rabiu Kwankwaso

Since then, his wherabout has remained unknown, leading to speculations that opposition politicians where responsible for his disappearance.

The family of Mr Idris sued the SSS and police and the Kaduna State government over his disappearance. The police denied knowledge about Mr Idris whereabouts and said efforts were on to rescue him.

Mr Kwankwaso, a former presidential candidate, who frequently appears on radio interviews, has been criticised for keeping mum on Mr Idris’ ordeal.

Speaking in an instagram video chat with the Ovation publisher, Dele Momodu, Mr Kwankwaso said the failure of the security agencies to rescue Mr Idris’ was troubling.

He described Mr Idris as a good Nigerian who always work hard to ensure that truth and justice prevail.

“We have one of our staunch supporters, a good Nigerian called Dadiyata who is from Kaduna State and he is a lecturer at Federal University Dutsema in Katsina State, who was taken right in his house before his family sometimes last year and up till now, nobody saw him,” he said.

“We worked so hard through the security agencies especially SSS but yet we couldn’t find him. I am now taking this opportunity to appeal to the federal government, the Kaduna State government and all those stakeholders to do whatever they can to bring him back to his family.”