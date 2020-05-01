COVID-19: Ukrainian, 11 others recover, discharged in Lagos

Related News

Twelve more patients were discharged from Lagos isolation facilities on Thursday.

The ministry of health said the patients tested negative to coronavirus infection twice and were accordingly released.

The discharged patients include three females, including a Ukrainian, and nine males. This brings the total recoveries in the state to 199.

“12 #COVID19Lagos patients; 9 males & 3 females including a foreign national – an Ukrainian were today discharged from our Isolation facilities reunite with the society.

“The patients; 6 from IDH, Yaba, 5 from @LUTHofficial & 1 from Ibeju-Lekki Isolation facility have fully recovered & tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive readings. With this, number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos is now 199,” the ministry wrote.

Lagos State recorded 45 new cases on Thursday and one death, bringing the total confirmed cases in the state to 992. There are a total of 1932 confirmed cases in Nigeria.

As of Friday, Lagos has 755 active cases of coronavirus, 199 discharged cases, two evacuated cases, 16 transferred cases and 20 deaths.