Sowore appeals bail condition restricting his movement

The Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has filed an appeal against a ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja, confining him to stay in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mr Sowore filed the suit alongside his co-accused, Olawale Bakare, on five grounds at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court on October 4, 2019, granted bail of N100 million to Mr Sowore and N50 million to Mr Bakare.

Ms Ojukwu said Mr Sowore should produce two sureties in like sum.

Of the N100 million, N50 million was to be deposited with the court while the balance was to be put in place should Mr Sowore jump bail.

The court said Mr Sowore’s sureties must deposit tax clearance certificates for three years, 2016 to 2018, and documents of landed properties in Abuja.

The sureties were also to deposit affidavit of means for their assets.

The court ruled that when released after meeting his bail conditions, Mr Sowore should remain in Abuja till the case is determined while his co-accused, Mr Bakare, should not leave his place of residence in Osogbo except for the trial.

The court also said Mr Bakare should present one surety and a bail bond of N50 million.

But Mr Sowore, in his reaction, described the conditions given by the court as stringent and filed for a variation of the bail conditions.

On October 21, 2019, Justice Ojukwu set aside one of the bail conditions requesting a N50 million security deposit by one of the sureties in the bank account of the court.

Still dissatisfied, Mr Sowore approached the Court of Appeal, seeking to set aside the conditions that restricted him from addressing public gatherings and leaving the FCT.

Mr Sowore and Bakare are facing a seven-count charge of treasonable felony, fraud, cyberstalking and insulting President Muhammadu Buhari.

They have pleaded not guilty.

The appellate court has fixed May 6 for hearing.